Nmi Holdings, Inc. Announces Expansion Of Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that Lesley Alli and Andrew Greenberg have joined the company as Senior Vice Presidents and members of its Executive Committee.
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.