Arqit And Exclusive Networks Announce Us Distribution Partnership

Joining Exclusive Networks' portfolio of industry-leading vendors, channel partners can offer Arqit's groundbreaking technology that protects against both current and future cyber threats including the risk from quantum computing.

Organizations face a clear and present danger from cyber adversaries employing“store-now, decrypt-later” attacks, stockpiling encrypted data to crack it open with the advent of quantum computing. Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform enables end-customers to simplify and strengthen their encryption and move from a complex public-key infrastructure and the need to trust third parties, to a platform designed for the cloud and a world of connected devices.

David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Exclusive Networks North America, making our unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform available to their industry-leading partners. To counter the growing threats from cyber adversaries in an ever-connected world, organizations need to take urgent action to simplify and strengthen their encryption, safeguarding their data and removing the quantum threat from their risk registers.”

Brian Vincik, Senior Vice President, Exclusive Networks North America said:

“As organizations drive their digital transformation, they need confidence in the cybersecurity solutions available on the market. As a leader in quantum-safe encryption, Arqit's products and services protect against today's cyber threats and provide a defence against tomorrow's quantum attacks. Exclusive Networks is delighted to offer itspartners Arqit's groundbreaking technology within our trusted, high performance technology ecosystem.”

Notes to Editors

“Store-now, decrypt-later” is a known threat and concerning for data with a long-time value:

Congress: “The rapid progress of quantum computing suggests the potential for adversaries of the United States to steal sensitive encrypted data today using classical computers and wait until sufficiently powerful quantum systems are available to decrypt it” (Congress, Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, 21 December 2022, link ).



Symmetric cryptography is a solution that can be implemented right now and can be used for both encryption and key exchange:

National Security Agency (NSA): “considers the use of pre-shared symmetric keys in a standards-compliant fashion to be a better near-term post-quantum solution than implementation of experimental postquantum asymmetric algorithms” (NSA, Quantum Computing and Post-Quantum Cryptography, 4 August 2021, link ).



TheGovernment has already directed their agencies to implement symmetric-key protections for National Security Systems (NSS):

The White House: “By December 31, 2023, agencies maintaining NSS shall implement symmetric-key protections (e.g., High Assurance InteProtocol Encryptor (HAIPE) exclusion keys or VPN symmetric key solutions) to provide additional protection for quantum-vulnerable key exchanges” (The White House, National Security Memorandum on Promoting United States Leadership in Quantum Computing While Mitigating Risks to Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems, 4 May 2022, link ).



About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will trun on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents but also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit :

Gateway :

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit :

Gateway :

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline into contracts or orders in backlog into revenue, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (viii) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit's annual report on Form 20-F (the“Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on 14 December 2022 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.