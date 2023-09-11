Enservco Corporation Closes Acquisition Of Rapid Hot Oilfield Services Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company also enhances liquidity with closing of $1,625,000 of convertible debt transaction Company also enhances liquidity with closing of $1,625,000 of convertible debt transaction
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.