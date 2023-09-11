Leading Players Abbott, Randox, And Thermo Fisher Drive The Global Hdl Cholesterol Kits Market

Also, obesity is a key risk factor for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, and it has also been linked to brain illnesses like Alzheimer's disease.

The increasing consumption of junk and processed foods by children decreases the number of vitamins in the body, which is expected to increase the risk of developing high cholesterol. This raises the need to routinely screen cholesterol levels, which is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Similarly, according to World Obesity Atlas data from 2022, 27 million children in India are expected to be obese by 2030. Thus, obesity increases the risk of developing high cholesterol due to an unhealthy diet, a lack of exercise, and underlying conditions such as diabetes. This is expected to increase the demand for cholesterol testing in order to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, fueling the growth of HDL cholesterol test kits over the forecast period.

Furthermore, according to a February 2021 article, dyslipidemia is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, an unacceptably high incidence of dyslipidemia has been discovered in Mekelle City's adult population, emphasizing the critical need for early detection and public health interventions through the coordinated involvement of governmental, non-governmental, and public groups.

This is expected to increase the population's need for early detection of cholesterol in order to avoid the risks of developing varichronic diseases. Therefore, all the aforementioned factors are expected to fuel market growth.

However, the errors and inaccuracies in HDL cholesterol testing methods are likely to impede the market's growth over the forecast period.

HDL Cholesterol Kits Market Trends

HDL and LDL/VLDL Assay Kit Segment is Expected to Dominate the HDL Cholesterol Kits Market Over the Forecast Period

The HDL and LDL/VLDL assay kit segment is expected to grow significantly in the HDL cholesterol market over the forecast period due to an increase in obesity and hyperlipidemia cases, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the population, technological advancements, and increased awareness about cholesterol screening and testing procedures.

The HDL and LDL/VLDL assay kit is a quantitative colorimetric determination of HDL and LDL/VLDL cholesterol. Lipoproteins are strong predictors of coronary heart disease. Functional HDL offers protection by removing cholesterol from cells and atheroma. Higher concentrations of LDL and lower concentrations of functional HDL are strongly associated with cardiovascular disease due to a higher risk of atherosclerosis. The balances between high and low-density lipoproteins are solely genetically determined but can be changed by medications, food choices, and other factors.

According to the 2021 data published by the OECD, about 47% of the population in the United States, 39% in Mexico, and 35% in Canada are expected to suffer from obesity by 2030. As a result, the expected high number of obese people raises the demand for cholesterol testing, which is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Similarly, smoking and obesity in the Mexican population are found to be the most prevalent heart disease risk factors, which are also contributing to the growth of the market studied over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the HDL cholesterol market over the forecast period due to factors such as rising obesity and hyperlipidemia rates among the population, increasing technological advancements in cholesterol detection products, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the region's high healthcare expenditure.

The increasing prevalence of obesity, hyperlipidemia, and associated risks is the key factor driving market growth. For instance, according to the AHA data updated in January 2021, around 45% of the United States population is likely to suffer from heart disease due to factors like high obesity, high smoking, and unhealthy lifestyles, which may lead to heart attacks and other related issues by 2035.

HDL Cholesterol Kits Market Competitor Analysis

The HDL cholesterol kit market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. The major players in the market studied are focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe through distribution agreements and the opening of new manufacturing facilities.

Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Abbott, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam PLC, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., Cell Biolabs Inc., and Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

