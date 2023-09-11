Modified Starch Market To Reach Usd 20.9 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 4.1% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Modified Starch Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Etherified Starch, Pre-gelatinized Starch, Resistant Starch, Esterified Starch, Other Types), By Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, Other Sources), By Application, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , The modified starch market size was valued at USD 14.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 20.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The modified starch proves to be a cheaper alternative to different thickeners and stabilizers. Additionally, it improves the texture, shelf life, and stability of the products. The increasing population has led to an increase in demand for food globally. As ready-to-eat food products are becoming popular, the usage of modified starch is going to rise. It is an important and useful component which is found in them. Moreover, modified starch increases the viscosity and provides better resistance to high temperatures. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Modified Starch Market Market Size in 2022 USD 14.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.9 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.1% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Type Etherified Starch, Pre-gelatinized Starch, Resistant Starch, Esterified Starch, and Other Types By Source Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other Sources By Applications Food and Beverage {Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy, Meat and Meat Products, Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, Other Foods and Beverages}, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Papermaking, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Applications Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players ADM, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Cargill, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex Corp., ULRICK&SHORT, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk, Roquette Frères, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd., Avebe U.A., Incorporated, Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Amb etc.

Segmentation Overview:

The modified starch market can be segmented into type, source, application, and region. Based on the type, esterified starch leads the market. The esterified starch helps in cost reduction, reaction time shortening, saving, and increasing efficacy. Reaction efficacy and promotions are the main trends which are popular in starch modification.

Based on the source, the corn segment dominates the market. Corn starch is the most commonly used source of the modified starch. It is modified to enhance its functional properties, such as textures and stability. The modified starch has been used in variapplications such as sauces, dressings, and dairy products.

Potato starch is considered to be a wide source of modified starch. It has been used in different food and non-food applications, including paper, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, it is added as a thickener in varisoups, sauces, and gravies. The wheat starch is modified and utilized for different food products like bakery, pasta, and meat.

Cassava starch becomes beneficial with some chemical changes to the formula. These changes help the manufacturers to take advantage of the unique properties of the starch and use it as a health-promoting ingredient.

Wheat starch is modified for varifood products like bakery, pasta, and meat. Rice starch is also used as a source of modified starch and is utilized as a thickener in varifood products such as sauces, dressings, and soups. Tapioca starch is also utilized for the same purposes.

Based on application the food and beverages industry holds a significant share. The industry is further segmented into bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy meat, and meat products, and sauces. In the paper industry starch is used as a coating and binder agent, which helps in improving the strength, surface, and printability of the paper products.

The pharma industry utilizes the modified starch as a binding agent and disintegrant. It improves the flowability and compressibility of tablets and capsules. Moreover, the other applications include adhesive paints and coatings.

Geographically, North America is a dominant region in Modified Starch market. The increase in demand for processed food product, and functional food products is helping the growth of the modified starch market. The United States dominates the region followed by Canada.

The market is Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace. The growth in the region is contributed by the presence of countries like India and China, which are the biggest producers and exporters of potatoes, maize, wheat, rice and other cereals.

Key Developments in the Industry:

FiberX, a modified starch product developed by RMIT University in Australia, can be added to food to improve fiber content and make the food healthier. It has no side effect on the taste, colour, or texture of the food. It is suitable for low-calorie foods and is gluten-free.

Cargill has expanded its specialty tapioca starch offerings in the Asia Pacific region. It is collaborating with Starpro, a leading producer of food-grade tapioca starch in Thailand, to extend its specialized tapioca starch solutions in Asia-Pacific.

Modified Starch Market Report Highlights:

Modified Starch Market Report Segmentation:

