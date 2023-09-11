Carbide Cutting Tools Historical And Future Market Size Top Companies Data With Growth Analysis, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market was valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Carbide cutting tools, often known as carbide tools, are a type of cutting tool that is used in a variety of machining processes to cut, shape, or remove material from workpieces. Carbide is a composite material formed mostly of tungsten carbide (WC) particles linked together with a metallic binder, often cobalt (Co). The demand for cutting tools that can consistently give correct results has increased as industries demand more precision and quality in their products. Precision machining is a strength of carbide cutting tools. Carbide cutting tools offer a longer tool life than other materials, reducing downtime for tool replacements and increasing total productivity. The rise of the carbide cutting tool market may be due to their vital role in achieving high-precision machining, enhancing productivity, and assisting in the expansion of numersectors. Carbide cutting tools are projected to remain at the forefront of cutting and machining solutions as technology and materials change.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global carbide cutting tools market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global carbide cutting tools market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global carbide cutting tools market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.



On the basis of type, groover product category dominated the industry. These tools are frequently used in conjunction with lathes to carve channels on the end of a workpiece or into an existing bore. Groovers are also used for a variety of purposes, such as making recesses for retaining rings and necking workpieces to guarantee a clean fit when joining parts. On the basis of application, in the global carbide cutting tools market, the automobile industry is the largest end-user category. Drilling and fastening tools are the most commonly used tools for tightening fasteners, engine mounting, and other joint repairs. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 11.4 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers

Availability of Customized Carbide Cutting Tools

Ongoing Research and Development Growing Trend Towards Automation and computer Numerical Control Machines Companies Profiled

Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

SGS Tool Company

Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc.

Garr Tool Company

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc.

CERATIZIT S.A.

PROMAX Tools

Rock River Tool, Inc. vHF Camfacture AG





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global carbide cutting tools market include,

In July 2021, Sandvik AB agreed to buy a majority stake in Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co. Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of premium solid round tools. The transaction includes a call option to acquire the remaining half within three years.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global carbide cutting tools market growth include Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, SGS Tool Company, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc., Garr Tool Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc., CERATIZIT S.A., PROMAX Tools, Rock River Tool, Inc., and vHF Camfacture AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global carbide cutting tools market based on type, application and region



Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Groovers



Reamers



Milling



Cutters



Drills

Others

Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Automotive



Electronics & Electrical



Aerospace, Marine & Defense



Plastics



Construction & Mining

Others

Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Carbide Cutting Tools Market









Canada



Latin America Carbide Cutting Tools Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Carbide Cutting Tools Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Carbide Cutting Tools Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Carbide Cutting Tools Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Carbide Cutting Tools Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Carbide Cutting Tools Report:



What will be the market value of the global carbide cutting tools market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global carbide cutting tools market?

What are the market drivers of the global carbide cutting tools market?

What are the key trends in the global carbide cutting tools market?

Which is the leading region in the global carbide cutting tools market?

What are the major companies operating in the global carbide cutting tools market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global carbide cutting tools market?

