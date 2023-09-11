Uscellular Selects Casa Systems For Self-Install 5G Outdoor Fixed Wireless Access Devices

With nearly five million customers nationwide, UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. Its Home Intecustomer base has doubled over the past 18 months, and it recently celebrated passing 100,000 customers. As UScellular looks to accelerate its Home Integrowth, CSystems' AurusLINK – which is being branded as the 'UScellular Outdoor Receiver' – will expand the operator's addressable market with an FWA device that is simple to install by customers across diverse urban, suburban, and rural markets. In addition, it reliably and consistently delivers true broadband speeds – eliminating the challenge many in-home 5G gateways face with poor signal strength and slower speeds.

“With its nationwide 5G footprint and diverse spectrum assets, UScellular is an innovative wireless operator that selected the AurusLINK as a complete, self-install solution to fuel the expansion of its Home Inteservice to more customers,” said Steve Collins, SVP of Access Devices at CSystems.“UScellular's customers will enjoy superior coverage and seamless connectivity as our devices and smartphone app ensure the optimal signal and performance to reduce product returns and churn issues associated with more traditional in-home 5G gateways. We look forward to working with UScellular to continue to provide access devices that maximize the capacity, reach and performance of their 5G network.”

Similar in size to a smartphone, the AurusLINK/UScellular Outdoor Receiver addresses the needs of today's customers with its compact design and simple, self-install device that provides immediate inteservice. Leveraging over a decade of fixed wireless expertise including several large deployments with Tier 1 operators around the world, CSystems' FWA offerings deliver an unmatched user installation experience with the world's most advanced tools. This complete solution equips customers with everything necessary for installation in varilocations including an easy-to-use app with step-by-step instructions and network intelligence to locate the best 5G signal.

“Adding a self-installed external device to our in-home connectivity solutions gives our customers more flexibility to choose the option that provides the best performance for them,” said Eric Jagher, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at UScellular.“We are committed to providing our customers with fast, reliable connectivity, and CSystems offers proven technology that delivers reliable, high-performance 5G services that will make a real difference in our customers' lives.”

Beyond FWA, the two companies are collaborating on bringing innovative hardware and software solutions to market to support UScellular's growth strategies.

For more information about CSystems' extensive FWA portfolio, visit

About CSystems, Inc.

CSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, CSystems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, CSystems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit .

CSYSTEMS PR CONTACT

Alicia Thomas

CSystems, Inc.

+1.817.909.8921

