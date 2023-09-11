Monday, 11 September 2023 04:50 GMT

Virco Operating Income Nearly Doubles As Second Quarter Revenue Jumps 30%


  • Exemplary Performance by U.S. Factories and Delivery Teams convert record backlog to on-time deliveries for Back-to-School
  • Year-to Date Revenue up 24% to $142 million
  • Year-to-Date Operating Income improves to $20 million

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViMfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC), the largest manufacturer and supplier of movable furniture and equipment for educational environments in the United States, today reported financial results for the quarterly period ended July 31, 2023 (second quarter of fiscal 2024).

ViMfg. Corporation today reported that revenue for the second quarter ended July 31 grew 30% YOY from $82,797,000 to $107,321,000 as the Company's U.S. factories and logistics converted a record backlog to nationwide on-time deliveries for the new school year. In combination with stabilizing material and freight costs, the Company's domestic operations generated improved profitability on the higher volume. For the second quarter, operating income nearly doubled from $11,174,000 to $21,254,000.

Year-to-date, revenue increased 23.8% from $114,881,000 in the first six months of last year to $142,264,000 this year. Operating income for the first six months improved from $6,430,000 last year to $19,942,000 in the current year.

Gross Margin for the second quarter improved from 38.5% to 45.3%, due to a combination of moderating raw material costs and improved operating efficiencies in the Company's U.S. factories. SG&A as a percent of sales increased slightly from 25.0% last year to 25.5% this year. For the first six months, gross margin improved from 36.2% last year to 43.4% in the current year. For the same period, SG&A as a percent of sales declined from 30.6% to 29.4%.

Interest expense on the Company's seasonal credit facility was $1,083,000 for the current quarter compared to $698,000 for the same period last year. Year-to-date, interest expense was $1,795,000, or 1.3% of revenue, compared to $1,125,000, or 1.0% of revenue for the first six months of last year. The Company has adequate availability under its current facility and is able to finance its growth organically, with improved profitability and cash flows being generated by the higher revenue. Management observes that timely deliveries have contributed to timely collections on accounts receivable, leading to strong cash flows through the middle of the Company's busy season. Other key balance sheet items such as inventories, accounts payable, and accounts receivable remain favorably balanced with the increase in revenue and earnings.

Commenting on the strong second quarter and first six months, ViCEO and Chairman Robert Virtue said:“We performed exceptionally well in this year's back-to-school season. We had a record backlog of deliveries to make, and we made them. This ability to execute is directly tied to our domestic U.S. factories and logistics teams. As schools have extended their instruction calendar to make up for pandemic-related learning loss, our summer delivery window has effectively been narrowed. We have the physical footprint and the operating know-how to make and deliver millions of pounds of furniture in what is now a six- to eight-week delivery season. This environment has been increasingly challenging for import-based competitors. We are seeing a meaningful gain in new customers in this new competitive landscape.”

ViPresident Doug Virtue offered these additional comments:“We consider ourselves fortunate to have come out of the pandemic stronger than we went in. We are uniquely positioned to help schools as they modify their calendars and curricula to address the learning challenges faced by today's students. Our vertical model has proven highly adaptable to these accelerations. We have good control over inventories, delivery performance, and the entire order-to-cash cycle. Ultimately, this allowsto better serve educators and students as they seek creative solutions to the challenges of the last few years.”

ViMfg. Corporation
(310) 533-0474
Robert A. Virtue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Doug Virtue, President
Robert Dose, Chief Financial Officer

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial results and growth in our business; business strategies; market demand and product development; estimates of unshipped backlog; order rates and trends in seasonality; product relevance; economic conditions and patterns; the educational furniture industry generally, including the domestic market for classroom furniture; cost control initiatives; absorption rates; and supply chain challenges. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs about future events or circumstances, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are out of our control and difficult to forecast. These factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in general economic conditions including raw material, energy and freight costs; state and municipal bond funding; state, local, and municipal tax receipts; order rates; the seasonality of our markets; the markets for school and office furniture generally, the specific markets and customers with which we conduct our principal business; the impact of cost-saving initiatives on our business; the competitive landscape, including responses of our competitors and customers to changes in our prices; demographics; and the terms and conditions of available funding sources. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and material that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further description of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. We assume no, and hereby disclaim any, obligation to update any of our forward-looking statements. We nonetheless reserve the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic reports, or other methods of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements which are not addressed by such an update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.

Financial Tables Follow

ViMfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

7/31/2023 1/31/2023 7/31/2022
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash $ 1,600 $ 1,057 $ 2,179
Trade accounts receivables, 68,592 18,435 44,286
Other receivables 58 68 95
Income tax receivable - 19 111
Inventories 71,853 67,406 61,228
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,228 2,083 2,068
Total current assets 144,331 89,068 109,967
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land 3,731 3,731 3,731
Land improvements 686 686 653
Buildings and building improvements 51,441 51,310 51,456
Machinery and equipment 115,899 113,662 115,029
Leasehold improvements 977 983 1,012
Total property, plant and equipment 172,734 170,372 171,881
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 137,392 135,810 136,973
property, plant and equipment 35,342 34,562 34,908
Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,285 10,120 12,115
Deferred tax assets, 7,100 7,800 488
Other assets, 9,279 8,576 8,051
Total assets $ 204,337 $ 150,126 $ 165,529

ViMfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

7/31/2023 1/31/2023 7/31/2022
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 27,854 $ 19,448 $ 27,290
Accrued compensation and employee benefits 10,983 9,554 6,873
Income tax payable 3,325 - -
Current portion of long-term debt 32,256 7,360 22,736
Current portion operating lease liability 5,386 5,082 4,909
Other accrued liabilities 11,259 7,081 10,057
Total current liabilities 91,063 48,525 71,865
Non-current liabilities
Accrued self-insurance retention 934 1,050 1,436
Accrued pension expenses 10,827 10,676 15,238
Income tax payable 81 79 73
Long-term debt, less current portion 14,261 14,384 14,504
Operating lease liability, less current portion 4,317 6,796 9,241
Other long-term liabilities 559 555 667
Total non-current liabilities 30,979 33,540 41,159
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 6, 7 and 13)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock:
Authorized 3,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; none issued or outstanding - - -
Common stock:
Authorized 25,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 16,347,314 shares at 7/31/2023 and 16,210,985 at 1/31/2023 and 7/31/2022 164 162 162
Additional paid-in capital 121,030 120,890 120,684
Accumulated deficit (36,539 ) (50,631 ) (62,582 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,360 ) (2,360 ) (5,759 )
Total stockholders' equity 82,295 68,061 52,505
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 204,337 $ 150,126 $ 165,529

ViMfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended
7/31/2023 7/31/2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
sales $ 107,321 $ 82,797
Costs of goods sold 58,743 50,952
Gross profit 48,578 31,845
Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,324 20,671
Operating income 21,254 11,174
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in trust account (325 ) 305
Pension expense 161 196
Interest expense 1,083 698
Income before income taxes 20,335 9,975
Income tax expense 4,801 295
income $ 15,534 $ 9,680
income per common share:
Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.60
Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.60
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic 16,272 16,108
Diluted 16,294 16,108

ViMfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Six months ended
7/31/2023 7/31/2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
sales $ 142,264 $ 114,881
Costs of goods sold 80,484 73,329
Gross profit 61,780 41,552
Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,838 35,122
Operating income 19,942 6,430
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in trust account (624 ) 305
Pension expense 322 391
Interest expense 1,795 1,125
Income before income taxes 18,449 4,609
Income tax expense 4,357 13
income $ 14,092 $ 4,596
income per common share:
Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.29
Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.29
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic 16,242 16,071
Diluted 16,257 16,071



