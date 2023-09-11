Virco Operating Income Nearly Doubles As Second Quarter Revenue Jumps 30%



Exemplary Performance by U.S. Factories and Delivery Teams convert record backlog to on-time deliveries for Back-to-School

Year-to Date Revenue up 24% to $142 million Year-to-Date Operating Income improves to $20 million



TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViMfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC), the largest manufacturer and supplier of movable furniture and equipment for educational environments in the United States, today reported financial results for the quarterly period ended July 31, 2023 (second quarter of fiscal 2024).

ViMfg. Corporation today reported that revenue for the second quarter ended July 31 grew 30% YOY from $82,797,000 to $107,321,000 as the Company's U.S. factories and logistics converted a record backlog to nationwide on-time deliveries for the new school year. In combination with stabilizing material and freight costs, the Company's domestic operations generated improved profitability on the higher volume. For the second quarter, operating income nearly doubled from $11,174,000 to $21,254,000.

Year-to-date, revenue increased 23.8% from $114,881,000 in the first six months of last year to $142,264,000 this year. Operating income for the first six months improved from $6,430,000 last year to $19,942,000 in the current year.

Gross Margin for the second quarter improved from 38.5% to 45.3%, due to a combination of moderating raw material costs and improved operating efficiencies in the Company's U.S. factories. SG&A as a percent of sales increased slightly from 25.0% last year to 25.5% this year. For the first six months, gross margin improved from 36.2% last year to 43.4% in the current year. For the same period, SG&A as a percent of sales declined from 30.6% to 29.4%.

Interest expense on the Company's seasonal credit facility was $1,083,000 for the current quarter compared to $698,000 for the same period last year. Year-to-date, interest expense was $1,795,000, or 1.3% of revenue, compared to $1,125,000, or 1.0% of revenue for the first six months of last year. The Company has adequate availability under its current facility and is able to finance its growth organically, with improved profitability and cash flows being generated by the higher revenue. Management observes that timely deliveries have contributed to timely collections on accounts receivable, leading to strong cash flows through the middle of the Company's busy season. Other key balance sheet items such as inventories, accounts payable, and accounts receivable remain favorably balanced with the increase in revenue and earnings.

Commenting on the strong second quarter and first six months, ViCEO and Chairman Robert Virtue said:“We performed exceptionally well in this year's back-to-school season. We had a record backlog of deliveries to make, and we made them. This ability to execute is directly tied to our domestic U.S. factories and logistics teams. As schools have extended their instruction calendar to make up for pandemic-related learning loss, our summer delivery window has effectively been narrowed. We have the physical footprint and the operating know-how to make and deliver millions of pounds of furniture in what is now a six- to eight-week delivery season. This environment has been increasingly challenging for import-based competitors. We are seeing a meaningful gain in new customers in this new competitive landscape.”

ViPresident Doug Virtue offered these additional comments:“We consider ourselves fortunate to have come out of the pandemic stronger than we went in. We are uniquely positioned to help schools as they modify their calendars and curricula to address the learning challenges faced by today's students. Our vertical model has proven highly adaptable to these accelerations. We have good control over inventories, delivery performance, and the entire order-to-cash cycle. Ultimately, this allowsto better serve educators and students as they seek creative solutions to the challenges of the last few years.”

