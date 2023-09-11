Srm Entertainment Announces Expanded Merchandise License Agreement With Toonz Entertainment And Zoonicorn Llc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUPITER, FL, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRM Entertainment , Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM) today announced the expansion of the multi-year global licensing agreement signed with Los Angeles-based Zoonicorn , the multiplatform animated preschool brand from Zoonicorn, LLC and Toonz Entertainment. SRM Entertainment's patented Sip With Me children's cups which feature Zoonicorn franchise characters will be available online and at retail stores throughout the country. SRM and Zoonicorn are expanding the licensing agreement to additional Zoonicorn branded products which include plush and vinyl backpacks, tumblers and plastic drinkware.
