Dataart Collaborates With The Oxford College Of Engineering, India

BANGALORE, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced its collaboration with the Oxford College of Engineering in Bangalore, India. Dr. S. N. V. L Narasimha Raju, the Honorable Chairman of The Oxford Educational Institutions, Dr. Kannan N, the Principal of the Oxford College of Engineering, and Sheetal Kale, Managing Director at DataArt India, signed an official memorandum of cooperation between DataArt and the Oxford College of Engineering.

DataArt, an international IT company, has become a strategic educational and skill development partner of the Oxford College of Engineering. The company will introduce free educational programs for IT students and provide professional development opportunities to the top-performing graduates and students.

The first DataArt QA School educational project is set to start this autumn. DataArt QA School will offer the Software Testing Foundations course, which introduces learners to basic software testing concepts. Upon graduation from the DataArt QA School, the best students will be invited to work for the company.

In May 2023, DataArt opened a new R&D office in Bangalore, India, as a strategic move to reinforce the company's diversification efforts and enhance its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. Bangalore, known for its vibrant technology ecosystem and talented workforce, is DataArt's first location in India.

At the signing ceremony, the Honorable Chairman of The Oxford Educational Institutions - Dr. S. N. V. L Narasimha Raju said:

“The MoU should be valid when the students will benefit from this Collaboration through varievents”.

Dr. Kannan N, Principal of the Oxford College of Engineering, added:

"Partnering with DataArt is an excellent example of the cooperation between an educational institution and a company. It is also a great way for students and graduates to put their knowledge into practice and have both theory and real-world experience in education.”

Sheetal Kale, Managing Director and Head of DataArt R&D India, said:

"As the head of R&D operations in India, we aspire for DataArt to open up new opportunities for the professional growth of IT experts in the Bangalore market. We actively host and manage diverse educational initiatives aimed at the youth, including complimentary courses, schools, and academies for mastering varicomputer technologies, events such as the programming contest 'Proggy-Buggy,' international conferences like 'IT NonStop,' technology meetups, and more. Our goal is to establish genuine partnerships with professional communities and universities.”

About The Oxford College of Engineering

The Oxford College of Engineering is one of the most prestigiinstitutions in Bengaluru that provides quality teaching and training in professional courses in varistreams of Engineering, post-graduate programs in Technology (M Tech), Computer Application (MCA), and Business Administration (MBA) and Research (Ph.D.)

About DataArt QA School

DataArt QA School is a Software Testing Foundations course that introduces learners to the basic software testing concepts. Students are expected to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for fulfilling basic software testing tasks in a real-life software project environment.

Throughout the course, students will learn test types and levels, test documentation, test design techniques, as well as how to find bugs and report defects. The course also includes such topics as web, desktop, and mobile application testing, as well as test metrics, reporting, and planning. The basics of automation testing and software development methodologies are also covered. The course is developed and conducted by a group of senior quality assurance engineers of DataArt, and includes live lectures, labs, reading lists, assignments, and exams. The practical assignments are based on actual project cases and checked by DataArt experts who provide feedback on each assignment. The overall course grade is based on the grades received for the assignments, mid-term, and final exams.

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt is comprised of 5,700+ professionals across 20+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner to work with.

