Automated Guided Vehicle Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 12.5% Cagr By 2032 X Herald

The market's expansion might be due to nations' varying levels of industry automation awareness and adoption. However, the market for automated guided vehicles has been expanding as a result of rising laser guided AGV production and falling labour costs.

Conventional industrial facilities have transformed into smart, networked, and highly automated facilities as a result of the incorporation of Industry 4.0 concepts. Also, because Industry 4.0 is a single automated unit that combines computers, industrial automation systems, and robotics, it has the power to transform a production facility into a self-contained operation. Smart architecture with the ability to make decentralized decisions is created by a network of connected devices. The emergence of Industry 4.0 is also changing how warehouses run, and it also aims to create a productive workplace where humans and robots can work together effectively.

Additionally, the combination of robots with Industry 4.0 would transform operations into an industrial setting with improved automation system coordination. In the increasingly demanding and continually developing supply chain environment, this integration will allow for high-velocity processes at lower costs while also making them time-critical. Additionally, the implementation of Industry 4.0 technology has improved warehouse system coordination, aided active communication between warehouse activities, and helped warehouse operators perform time-sensitive and high-velocity tasks at a lower cost, which is in turn accelerating the growth of the automated guided vehicle market over the course of the analysis period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· FactMR reports that from 2017 to 2022, the market for automated guided vehicles experienced a CAGR of 1.5 percent.

· The automated guided vehicle market was valued at US$ 3.05 billion in fiscal year 2022.

· The market is anticipated to expand by 10.0% year over year in 2023.

· With a value CAGR of 12.3%, the forklift trucks segment is predicted to lead the market by vehicle type.

· According to Fact.MR's forecasts, themarket for automated guided vehicles will probably grow at a 12.4% CAGR.





· India's market for automated guided vehicles is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Automated Guided Vehicle Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Automated Guided Vehicle in variapplications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with existing small, medium, and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:



In January 2022, KUKA AG signed a contract with Ford Otosan for the supply of more than 700 robots for Ford's next-generation electrical and connected commercial vehicle projects. The contract marks a continuation of the company's partnership, which has been in place for more than 20 years. In April 2021, JBT Corporation exhibited its Warehouse Freezer AGV, which operates in an array of temperatures from -10°F to 110°F. It operates with a lift capacity of 2,500 pounds. The automatic guided vehicle (AGV) features a triple-stage hydraulic mast, which has an integrated side shift and tilt. Additionally, it provides a variety of lift heights, ranging from 357 inches (or less) to the top of its forks, to 422 inches.

Prominent Automated Guided Vehicle Service Players



Addverb Technologies

Aichi Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

China SME Group Co., Ltd

DAIFUKU GROUP

Egemin Automation Inc.

GreyOrange

GRIDBOTS

JBT Corporation

KOLEC

Konecranes

KUKA AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

SHENZHEN MIRCOLOMAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

System Logistics S.p.A. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Key Segments Covered in the Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Survey



By Vehicle Type :



Tow Vehicles



Unit Load Carriers



Pallet Trucks



Assembly Line Vehicles



Forklift Trucks

Other Types

By Navigation Technology :



Laser Guidance



Magnetic Guidance



Inductive Guidance



Optical Tape Guidance



Vision Guidance

Others

By Battery :



Lead Battery



Lithium-Ion Battery



Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Application :



Transportation



Storage



Distribution



Assembly



Packaging

Waste Handling

By End-User :



Automotive



Manufacturing



Food & Beverages



Aerospace



Healthcare



Logistics

Retail

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Automated Guided Vehicle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of vehicle type (tow vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, forklift trucks, and other types), by navigation technology (laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance, and others), by battery (lead battery, lithium-ion battery, nickel-based battery, and others), by application (transportation, storage, distribution, assembly, packaging, and waste handling), end-user (automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

