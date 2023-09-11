Mining Pipes Market Is Growing At Cagr Of 7.7% X Herald

Monday, 11 September 2023 04:48 GMT

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global market for mining pipes is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from US$ 6.85 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.96 billion by the end of 2033.

Minerals and resources are transported from one location to another via mining pipelines, which are crucial parts. The materials used to construct these pipes are strong enough to survive the sometimes harsh conditions and high temperatures prevalent in mines.

Foreign institutional investors are investing in mining companies that operate in the private sector due to the significant development potential and decent return on their investments. As indicated by the increased investments made in the steel and mining equipment industries by asset management and private equity groups, demand is expected to rise.

The mining industry is anticipated to prosper with a rise in foreign direct investments, which will subsequently stimulate demand for mining pipes. The industrial sector, which includes the telecom, construction, and maritime industries, uses minerals most frequently. Mining pipes will be more in demand over the next years as infrastructure is expanded and built.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Vallourec
  • Orbia Advance Corporation
  • IIndustries
  • International Pipe
  • Naylor Pipe
  • ArcelorMittal
  • ChelPipe Group
  • EEW PPE
  • TMK
  • Tenaris
  • Nippon Steel
  • Sumitomo Metal

High-density polyethylene mining pipes take up 71% of the global market.

The best locations to use HDPE mining pipes for deployment are those with severe weather, rough terrain, and shifting ecosystems. High-density polyethylene mining pipes can be employed in a variety of mining applications due to its many advantages and distinguishing traits over conventional steel pipes, which will support the growth trajectory.

The chemical reactions between the fluid traveling through HDPE pipes and the pipe's surface are limited since HDPE pipes don't corrode. These materials are superior to other materials because they are flexible, have a longer lifespan, are abrasion-resistant, and feature leak-free joints.

Country-wise Insights

What is Benefitting Producers of Mining Pipes in the United States?

By the end of 2033, themarket, which is currently valued at US$ 918.3 million, is anticipated to have grown to US$ 1.89 billion.

With more than 670,000 workers, the mining sector in theis considerably larger than most other industries. As a result, the demand for mining pipes is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Top mining pipe producers are located in the United States, which increases demand for mining pipes. The adoption of environmentally friendly mining techniques and increased government spending on infrastructure development are the main drivers of market expansion.

Key Segments of Mining Pipes Industry Research

  • By Material :
    • Steel
      • Stainless Steel
      • Carbon Steel
      • Alloy Steel
    • Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic
      • Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic
      • Aramid Reinforced Plastic
    • High-Density Polyethylene
  • By Pressure :
    • Below 100 Psi
    • 100 to 200 Psi
    • Above 200 Psi
  • By Pipe Size :
    • Below 100 mm
    • 100 to 500 mm
    • 500 to 1,000 mm
    • Above 1,000 mm
  • By Mining Type :
    • Underground Mining
    • Open Surface Mining
    • Placer Mining
    • In-situ Mining
  • By Application :
    • Dust Suppression
    • Heap Leaching
    • Pit Dewatering
    • Water Transportation
    • Process Slurry
    • Solution Mining
    • Processing Water
    • Mine Dewatering
    • Tailing Transportation
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

