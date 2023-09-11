Fitch announces revision in outlook for Turkey changing it from "negative" to "stable"

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Fitch credit ratings agency announced a significant revision in its outlook for Turkey, changing it from "negative" to "stable," while simultaneously affirming its credit rating at "B." Fitch analysts explained that this revision is grounded in Turkey's shift toward a more conventional and consistent policy mix, which is expected to mitigate near-term macro-financial instability risks and alleviate pressures on the country's balance of payments.



However, the note also pointed out that there remains a degree of uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness and sustainability of policy adjustments aimed at reducing inflation. This uncertainty is attributed in part to political factors, highlighting the challenges in addressing Turkey's inflationary pressures.



Fitch's projections for Turkey include expectations that the Turkish central bank will raise its policy rate to 35 percent by the end of this year and maintain that level throughout next year. Nonetheless, the report acknowledges the considerable uncertainty regarding the future trajectory and duration of monetary policy tightening in Turkey.



One positive aspect highlighted by Fitch is the noticeable recovery of Turkey's gross international reserves since mid-May. Fitch anticipates that these reserves will reach USD115 billion by the conclusion of 2023 and maintain relative stability in 2024, which could provide some measure of financial resilience.



In terms of economic performance, Fitch forecasts that Turkey's inflation rate will reach 65 percent by the end of the year, with an average of 51.9 percent for the entirety of 2023. Additionally, the agency projects that Turkey's economic growth will reach 4.3 percent in 2023 but will slow down to 3.0 percent in 2024. These figures underscore the ongoing economic challenges and the need for sustained policy efforts to achieve stability and growth in Turkey's economy.

