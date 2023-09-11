Japan’s Fukushima Power Plant’s operative says first stage of nuclear wastewater release finished

(MENAFN) The operative of Japan’s disabled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Monday declared that the initial stage of the discharge into the sea of treated wastewater has been finished.



Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant’s machinist, stated in a declaration that in the initial stage, around 460 tons of treated water was discharged into the sea a day, also noted that it sent an overall of 7,800 tons of water as intended, the plant compound has the equal of 10 full tanks.



The discharge of the treated wastewater started on August 25, bringing responses from China as well as rival factions in South Korea.



There is a total prohibition on seafood from Japan by Beijing.



TEPCO stated that for the second stage, it is going to examine the release services for three weeks, and is going to begin the procedure once again.



Till next March, the operator’s facility intends to conduct four stages of water release to discharge an overall of 31,200 tons of water, which equals around 40 full tanks.

