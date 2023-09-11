Pioneer Management Consulting Forms Advisory Team, Welcomes Mike Pongon

Mike Pongon

The firm has appointed

as the first member of the Advisory Team. Pongon is an accomplished senior executive and board leader with over 25 years of experience driving growth for both public and private companies. He most recently served as CEO of Point B, a management consulting firm, where he led the organization through a period of exponential growth.

"We're thrilled to have Mike join our Advisory Team. His track record of scaling consulting firms and experience leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as we enter our next stage of growth," said Molly Koenen, Partner and Owner at Pioneer.

The Advisory Team will serve as a strategic resource for Pioneer's executive team, providing guidance on national expansion, talent acquisition, service offerings, and more. Pongon's operating expertise and board leadership experience position him well to advise Pioneer as the firm establishes itself as a leading consultancy in new geographies.

"I'm excited to work with Pioneer's dynamic leadership team during this pivotal moment in the firm's growth trajectory. Pioneer has built an impressive organization anchored in real results for their clients and strong values. I look forward to helping take it to even greater heights," said Pongon.

About Pioneer Management Consulting

was founded in 2009 and has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing consulting firms in the Midwest. The firm has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the past two years and currently has offices in Minneapolis and Denver. Pioneer specializes in guiding complex transformation projects for enterprises, with services spanning strategy, execution, organizational effectiveness, and data analytics.

Media Contact

Molly Koenen, Partner and Owner

[email protected]

Cell: (763) 331-1845

SOURCE Pioneer Management Consulting