With Net 30 Payment Terms, Fab Glass And Mirror Is Setting New Heights For Glass Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The company aims to help glass businesses in this hour of need with discounted prices and flexible payment plans.
WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Fab Glass and Mirror, America's leading online glass wholesaler, has recently announced30 payment terms for its Pro Partners. With this flexible payment term, businesses associated with Fab Glass and Mirror can pay their outstanding dues within 30 days from product shipping.
“We always think out of the box to help the glass business industry. Our new30 payment terms have made it easier for businesses to make bulk purchases. It's as simple as Buy Now and Pay Later. The idea is to help them improve their cash flow and seek out new and exciting projects. We are confident this payment term would aid many small and medium scale glass businesses in the US.”
Said Ahmed Mady, CEO, Fab Glass and Mirror
The company also announced its new Spend and Save Discount program, which lets businesses save more on every purchase.
The redesigned pricing structure encourages glass retailers to order with confidence. Each associated partner gets a customized login and special discounted pricing on bulk orders. This new pricing policy implies readymade, quick shipping items, and customized glass and mirror products.
Ahmed Mady Further Added,
“These all-flexible business terms are meant to help glass vendors get the most out of their businesses. Being one of the largest wholesale glass suppliers in the US, we are on a mission to help sustain the online glass industry. We are very confident that these new add-ons will further help variglass vendors scale their businesses across the US.”
Interested businesses can join the Pro Partner program to avail of special prices, a 30-day payment term plan, job-site delivery, hassle-free processing, and dedicated customer support. On top of all this, they also get a dedicated account manager to establish their Discounts and an experienced world-class design team to assist them with special projects at no additional cost.
Given the value-added benefits and special pricing, Fab Glass and Mirror is setting new benchmarks for the online glass wholesale industry. As a whole, it's a great move for the betterment of the wholesale glass industry.
Interested businesses can visit Fab.glass to sign up as a Pro Partner.
Jack Sullivan
Fab glass and mirror
+1 888-501-1131
emailhere
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107045986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.