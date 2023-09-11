Nexlar Unveils The Alfred360 Access Control Solution Latest Feature: Automatic Removal Of Canceled Twic Cards

Nexlar Access Control Systems Houston

Twic Card Access control Solutions

Nexlar Security revolutionizes access control with cutting-edge biometrics, mobile integration, and comprehensive building security solutions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Nexlar, a leading name in security and access control solutions, proudly announces an innovative enhancement to its Alfred360 Access Control System. With the integration of the new feature, the system now automatically removes Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) cards that have been canceled.

The TWIC program, initiated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, provides a tamper-resistant biometric credential to mariners and other transportation workers to gain unescorted access to secure areas of maritime facilities and vessels. With thousands of cards in circulation, the management of active and canceled cards can be daunting for facility administrators.

Understanding the security implications of unauthorized access, Nexlar's latest update to the Alfred360 Access Control System ensures that canceled TWIC cards are promptly removed from the system, preventing potential security breaches.

Key Features & Benefits:

Enhanced Security: Automatic removal of canceled TWIC cards ensures that only authorized personnel gain access to restricted areas.

Efficient Management: Administrators no longer need to manually track and remove canceled cards, saving time and reducing human error.

Compliance Assurance: Stay compliant with federal regulations by ensuring that only valid TWIC card holders can access secure maritime areas.

"We're committed to providing our clients with top-tier security solutions," said Rodrigo LIma, Security Consultant at Nexlar. "The integration of this feature is a testament to our dedication to innovation and ensuring the highest level of security for maritime facilities."

For organizations utilizing the Alfred360 Access Control System with TWIC Card Readers, this update will be rolled 12/20/2023. Existing customers are encouraged to contact Nexlar's customer support team for any questions or assistance with the update.

About Nexlar:

Nexlar is a premier provider of security, surveillance, and access control solutions. With a mission to integrate cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service, Nexlar offers a range of products tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses and facilities of all sizes.

Disclaimer - TWIC® is a federally registered trademark owned by the Department of Homeland Security and use herein does not imply endorsement of products or services. idSoftware is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration, or any other government entity.

