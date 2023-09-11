Roll Containers Market To Witness A Growth Trajectory Of Us$ 6,531.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global roll containers market revenue was US$ 4,323.6 million in 2022 and is projected to witness a rise in revenue of US$ 6,531.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Sample of This Strategic Report@-
The growth of the roll containers market is rising noticeably, especially due to the increased seaborne trade, rising food industry demands, and technological advancements in production and design. The hospitality industry is expanding significantly in nations like China and India, which is boosting demand for roll containers.
As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) data, the volume of seaborne trade increased by about 12 billion tons in 2022, with dry freight accounting for 8.3 billion tons of that total. This increase in consumer demand, which has sparked the selling of new containers has impacted the dynamics of the roll containers market.
The rising demands of the food industry are a primary factor fueling the market growth. They are employed to facilitate effective container management and handling. Developing nations in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America have a great deal of potential. These regions are rapidly urbanizing, with the UN forecasting that by 2050, 68% of the world's population will reside in urban areas. As a result, this will increase demand for food and effective logistics and retail options, which will increase the market's valuation.
Inventory management has been transformed by the incorporation of smart technologies like Inteof Things (IoT) connectivity and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags. In particular, a recent study discovered that businesses that adopted IoT-enabled roll containers saw a 23% decrease in inventory inconsistencies and a 19% boost in supply chain visibility. This tendency fits with the growing complexity of modern logistics, and it also helps producers stand out in an environment where competition is on the rise. The industry's commitment to innovation highlights its outlook on the future and positions it for long-term growth.
Retail and supermarket end-users Industry Majorly Utilize Roll Containers
In 2022, the retail & supermarket segment of the global roll container market took the lead with a commanding US$ 994.2 million in sales. This segment is expected to continue to rise at a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period. This astounding number highlights a significant trend in both consumer behavior and operational efficiency, illuminating a key pattern in the market dynamics. Retailers are investing in roll containers to optimize their operations as a result of increased consumer expectations and shopping experiences.
Recent market figures show that the e-commerce industry grew by an astounding 27% year over year, significantly increasing demand for logistics products like roll containers. Additionally, the traditional retail industry saw a significant 8% gain, highlighting the wide acceptance of these containers across all businesses. The exponential growth of online shopping, which has increased the demand for effective and adaptable logistics solutions, is the root of this trend. This development will propel the expansion of the global market.
Technology advancements and kind government policies supporting the logistics and retail industries are projected to be the main drivers of this segment's continued expansion. For instance, growing intra-regional commerce is a result of ASEAN's attempts to integrate economies. As per World Bank data, the roll container market has been greatly impacted by this region's 5% growth rate. In addition, there is an increasing demand for effective shipping and transportation options as a result of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. This opens up a new source of income for roll container producers.
Asia Pacific Generated Major Sales of US$ 1,653.86 Million of Roll Containers
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region generated the highest revenue of over US$ 1,653.86 million and is expected to continue dominating the global market, growing at the quickest CAGR of 5.76% throughout the forecast period. Important countries, including China, India, South Korea, and Japan, have been crucial to the supremacy of the region. Marine trade in concrete has been particularly helpful to Japan's ascent to market supremacy. China has been a major player in the sector, contributing to more than 80% of global production.
This boom in China has been largely attributed to the planned construction of production facilities, affordable labor, low costs of raw materials, and the expansion of ports and shipping. Global demand for roll containers has significantly increased owing to China's accommodative regulations, initiatives like One Belt, and growing industrial capabilities.
The roll containers market at multimodal transport hubs would experience a large increase as a result of the rise in demand for cargo transportation by land, air, and sea routes. The domestic demand for these containers would also see an increase throughout the projection period as a result of the expansion of e-commerce-based trade in nations like China and India.
Access to More Full Detailed Report@-
Competitive Landscape
The competitiveness among market participants has increased as a result of falling container costs and rising material costs, which have decreased market margins. Due to the increasing number of opportunities, significant firms are concentrating on partnerships with other market participants for R&D or large-scale manufacturing as well as the acquisition of small and medium-sized players.
List of Prominent Players
.CIVeco
.Redhill Manufacturing
.Lecq Equipement
.Caddie
.Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH
.Suzhou Jintu Metal Working Co.
.Creaciones Marsanz S.A
.haacon hebetechnik gmbh
.CargoPak LTD
.France Fil International
.Fletcher European Containers Ltd
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global roll containers market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, and Region.
By Type
.Plastic
.Metal
.Others
By Industry
.Retail & Supermarkets
.Hospitality
.Laundry
.Warehouse Storage
.Food & Beverage Manufacturing
.Waste Handling & Recycling
.Couriers & Postal
.Hospitals
.Automotive
.Pharmaceuticals
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oUAE
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
Download Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come tofrom all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107045984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.