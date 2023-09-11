Global leaders gather for G-20 Summit in New Delhi

(MENAFN) The G-20 Summit in New Delhi has attracted a prominent assembly of world leaders, showcasing the international significance of the forum. Key attendees include US President Joe Biden, UK Premier Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others. Their presence underscores the commitment of major economies to addressing global challenges and fostering cooperation on various fronts, including economics, trade, as well as climate change.



Among the attendees are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Premier Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, representing diverse regions and perspectives. This diversity of voices within the G-20 reflects the forum's aim of facilitating dialogue and collaboration among nations with varying financial and geopolitical interests.



Notably, some leaders are absent from the summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, they are represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, respectively, highlighting their countries' engagement with the G-20 despite the leaders' physical absence. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are also not in attendance, while other special invitees from countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, and Singapore have joined the discussions.



The G-20 Summit serves as a platform for discussions on pressing global issues, such as economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change mitigation, and trade relations. The presence of numerous world leaders and their representatives underscores the importance of international cooperation and diplomacy in addressing these challenges and shaping the global agenda.

