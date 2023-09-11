Carbon Dioxide Market Is Predicted A Valuation Of Us$ 3.8 Billion By 2032 X Herald

As a basic requirement, the demand for food and beverage goods is expected to expand at an appealing rate due to factors like population expansion, changing dietary preferences brought on by globalisation, and increased exposure to a variety of foods. Due to the fact that the food is being supplied from far-off places, there is a demand for food that must be packaged and transported in special environments. Such uses of industrial gases in the food and beverage industry are substantial. Over the next ten years, demand for carbon dioxide is anticipated to increase significantly, driven mostly by the expanding market for carbonated beverages.

Over the medium-term forecast period, increasing R&D investments will present a wide range of opportunities for market participants.

In some markets where CO2 is more prevalent than liquid nitrogen (LIN), carbon dioxide liquid for cryogenic freezing and pre- or post-cooling applications to improve the refrigeration value of food goods is a significant, and possibly critical, application for CO2. The CO2 market will experience significant growth over the coming years as its use in food applications increases.

Insufflation gas for minimally invasive operations (endoscopy, laparoscopy, and arthroscopy, among others) that stabilise and widen bodily cavities to provide improved sight for surgical areas has discovered to be widely used in the healthcare sector. As a result, the demand for carbon dioxide in the healthcare sector will increase and market expansion possibilities will remain.

An opportunity is the use of CO2 in building materials for non-structural uses like flooring and roadways. In order to encourage agricultural development, polymers and greenhouses are also in high demand. These elements will keep the market's growth trajectory healthy from 2022 to 2025.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



· By the end of 2032, the global CO2 market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% and reach US$ 3.8 billion.

· Between 2017 and 2021, the demand for CO2 increased globally at a CAGR of 4.7%.

· With a 28.4% market share in 2022, North America will dominate the global market.

· During the evaluation period, the food and beverage sector will continue to be the dominant end use.





· Combustion production accounted for the largest market share of all production techniques in 2021 with a share of 59.6%.

Which Factors Drive Demand for Carbon Dioxide in Germany?

Germany's market is experiencing tremendgrowth potential due to rising R&D investments. Using innovative catalysts and extracting it from waste sources like power plants and other waste streams, the German chemical giant BASF produces polypropylene carbonate.

In existing oil-based applications for coatings, adhesives, foams, and packaging, this material can replace other plastics. Both companies operate according to standard business practises.

Bayer, a prominent German chemical corporation, is working on a technique to make polyurethane foams using CO2, which is presenting the market with enormgrowth prospects.

Segmentation of Carbon Dioxides Industry Research



By Production :



Combustion

Biological

By Delivery :



Centralized



Pipelines



Trucks



Cylinders

Onsite

By End Use :



Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication



Food & Beverages



Pulp & Paper



Oil & Gas



Healthcare



Chemicals

Other Industrial

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Competition Analysis

Major CO2 manufacturers are Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Gulf Cryo, Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co, and Bristol Gases – Concorde Corodex Group.

Manufacturers of carbon dioxide are focusing on forging collaborations with retailers to expand their businesses. Market players, to gain an edge, have started offering products with specialized technologies in different end-use industries. Further, they are also focusing on expanding their research and development facilities to explore more application areas and gain higher profit margins.

Market Development

Market players are focusing on strategic acquisitions as a part of their plans to rapidly expand through organic and inorganic growth strategies. Further, companies are strategizing to develop confidence among distributors and retailers through long associations with skilled marketing and sales representatives across diversified distribution channels.

CO2-derived synthetic fuels include a wide range of products that can be produced using it as a feedstock. These include commercially established products such as methane, methanol, and syngas, which can be used directly as fuel or as an intermediate for the production of carbon monoxide. It produces a range of other fuels compatible with existing infrastructure, such as diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel. Using existing infrastructure is generally easier and more affordable than transporting and storing electricity and hydrogen.

In addition, digital platforms will also enable market players to reach more customers and increase their brand recognition.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global CO2 market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of production (combustion, biological), delivery (centralized, pipelines, trucks, cylinders, onsite), and end use (metal manufacturing & fabrication, food & beverages, pulp & paper, oil & gas, healthcare, chemicals, other industrial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

