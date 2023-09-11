G-20 affirms anti-nuclear weapons stance, unity on Ukraine: German chancellor

(MENAFN) During a press conference in India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the G-20 nations had once again reaffirmed their resolute stance against the use of nuclear weapons. This commitment was reflected in the final declaration adopted during the summit held in India. Scholz highlighted the significance of this collective stand against nuclear weapons, emphasizing the unity demonstrated by countries from Europe, America, Asia, as well as Africa during the summit.



The Chancellor noted that the G-20 summit delivered a "clear message" regarding the "unquestionable" territorial integrity of Ukraine. This message reflects the international community's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Scholz viewed these outcomes as positive and stated that such cooperation conveyed to Russia that global public opinion does not condone the "violent principles of Russian policy."



Responding to questions about the potential attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the next G-20 summit scheduled to take place in Brazil next year, Chancellor Scholz opted not to engage in speculations regarding Putin's participation. His response reflects the cautious and diplomatic approach taken by leaders when addressing complex international matters, highlighting the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and diplomacy among nations.

MENAFN11092023000045015682ID1107045955