Chinese army deputation to visit Mexico for 5 days

(MENAFN) A Chinese army deputation is going to visit Mexico for five days this week, Beijing declared on Monday.



In a report, the Chinese Defense Ministry stated the deputation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is going to pay a trip the North American nation from Wednesday to Sunday.





The trip occurred at the call of the Mexican Defense Ministry to join the commemoration of the 213th anniversary of Mexico's liberation, it noted.





Mexico is going to celebrate its Independence Day on Saturday. The Chinese deputation is going to join in the festivity parade as well, the report mentioned.



2023 celebrates the 10th anniversary of the China-Mexico inclusive tactical collaboration as well. Distinctly, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping has asked for “comprehensively enhancing the troops' combat readiness.”



He voiced the comments in a scrutiny of the 78th Group Army placed in Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang district on Friday. Xi asked for hard works to “improve the level of combat preparedness, strengthen the training of key and difficult subjects, and build new combat capabilities.”

