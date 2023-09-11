Renewed clashes in Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp in Southern Lebanon leave 5 dead

(MENAFN) Reports from Lebanese media on Sunday detailed renewed clashes between rival Palestinian groups within the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives. Alongside the fatalities, the National News Agency reported that 52 individuals sustained injuries as violence flared up between the Fatah movement and armed factions within the camp.



The conflict was marked by the sound of heavy weaponry and shells echoing across the camp, indicating the intensity of the clashes and the high risk to civilians residing in the area.



Adding to the gravity of the situation, the Lebanese army reported that five of its soldiers were injured when shells struck a military site near the Ein el-Hilweh camp. This highlights the broader security concerns associated with internal conflicts in Palestinian refugee camps, which can often spill over into neighboring areas.



Established in 1948, Ein el-Hilweh stands as the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, officially hosting around 50,000 registered residents, according to data provided by the United Nations. However, unofficial figures suggest that the camp's population may extend to approximately 70,000 individuals. This camp, like others in Lebanon, is home to Palestinian refugees, and its size and complexity pose unique challenges for both the residents and the Lebanese authorities.



Lebanon is home to an estimated 200,000 Palestinian refugees, dispersed among 12 refugee camps, most of which are under the control of various Palestinian factions. The latest outbreak of violence in Ein el-Hilweh underscores the ongoing challenges and tensions within these camps and the importance of efforts to maintain stability and security for their residents.

