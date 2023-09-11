Islamist groups in Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camp to stick to cease-fire

(MENAFN) Islamist groups in Lebanon’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp said Sunday they are going to stick to a cease-fire following three days of battles that murdered more than five people and left hundreds of families evacuated.



Battling among Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah effort and Islamist factions has shocked southern Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp since Friday. Fatah as well as additional groups in the camp had planned to attack defendants indicted of murdering one of their army generals in late July.



In addition to the five murdered, 52 more people were injured, Dr. Riad Abu Al-Einen, who leads the Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon that has took the victims, informed a US-based news agency. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, nevertheless declared that four people were murdered as well as 60 others injured.



The Lebanese army stated in a declaration that five soldiers were injured following three bombs landed in army control points enclosing the camp. One of the fighters is in serious case.

