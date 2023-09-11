Chinese military delegation to visit Mexico amid celebrations

(MENAFN) China has announced that a delegation from its People's Liberation Army (PLA) is set to embark on a five-day visit to Mexico this week, as confirmed by the Chinese Defense Ministry in a statement released on Monday. The visit, scheduled from Wednesday to Sunday, comes in response to an invitation extended by Mexico's Defense Ministry, who has invited the PLA delegation to participate in the festivities marking the 213th anniversary of Mexico's independence.



The delegation from China will have the distinct privilege of being present during Mexico's Independence Day celebration, which falls on Saturday, as they join in the commemorations. This event underscores the diplomatic ties between China and Mexico and serves as an opportunity for both nations to strengthen their relations.



Notably, this year holds added significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Mexico. Such partnerships emphasize multifaceted cooperation, including economic, political, and security-related aspects, and are emblematic of China's commitment to fostering deeper relationships with nations around the world.



Separately, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping recently emphasized the importance of enhancing the combat readiness of the nation's military forces. During his inspection of the 78th Group Army in Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, President Xi called for a comprehensive effort to enhance troops' combat capabilities. This includes improving combat preparedness, intensifying training in key and challenging areas, and developing new combat skills. Leader Xi's statement underscores China's commitment to ensuring its military remains well-prepared and equipped to address evolving security challenges.

