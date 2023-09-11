Iboxg Global Offers Cybersecurity Solutions In Augusta, Ga, For Government Contractors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- iBOXG is pleased to announce that they provide trusted cybersecurity solutions in Augusta, GA , designed for government contractors. When companies contract with the government, particularly the DoD, they must follow strict protocols for their cybersecurity. iBOXG helps these companies remain compliant to earn their government contracts.
IBOX Global specializes in security solutions for government contractors in Augusta, GA . Companies must obtain Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) to qualify for government contracts. Not all cybersecurity firms can provide this certification, making it vital for government contractors to research and choose an appropriate company. IBOX Global provides cybersecurity solutions to ensure contractors comply with government regulations to prevent data leaks and other cybersecurity risks.
IBOX Global works with government contractors to build the most effective cybersecurity solutions in Augusta, GA, including access control, incident response, physical protection, and system and information integrity. They aim to help government contractors prepare to accept government work, increasing their revenue with minimal operational risk.
Anyone interested in learning about their cybersecurity solutions for government contractors in Augusta, GA, can find out more by visiting the IBOX Global website or calling +1 (855) 200-4269.
About IBOX Global: IBOX Global is a cybersecurity solutions company specializing in cybersecurity packages for government contractors. They remain compliant with the latest CMMC regulations to ensure government contractors are certified to bid on and complete projects. Their cybersecurity professionals stay on top of the latest threats to guarantee comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.
