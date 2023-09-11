Cloud Professional Services Market Projected To Reach Us$ 95 Billion By 2028 Driven By Rising Cloud Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The cloud professional services market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 16.63%, growing to US$94.963 billion by 2028. The cloud professional services market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 16.63%, growing to US$94.963 billion by 2028 from US$32.352 billion in 2021.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cloud professional services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.63%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$94.963 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the cloud professional services market growth are the increasing demand for cloud adoption and optimization, growing complexity in cloud environments, and the need for expert guidance in implementing and managing cloud solutions across variindustries.
Cloud professional services refer to specialized consulting and support services offered by experts and service providers to assist organizations in the planning, adoption, deployment, management, and optimization of cloud computing solutions. These services encompass a wide range of activities, including cloud strategy development, migration planning, security assessment, performance optimization, and ongoing cloud management. They are designed to help businesses leverage cloud technologies effectively, ensuring they meet their specific operational needs, achieve cost-efficiency, and navigate the complexities of the cloud environment while complying with security and regulatory requirements.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in April 2023 Google Cloud launched a consulting services unit aimed at assisting enterprise customers with cloud adoption and expansion. This new business unit, Google Cloud Consulting, offers a range of services, including testing, planning, optimization guidance, engineering expertise, and certification training.
Access sample report or view details:
Based on services, the cloud professional services market is segmented into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment is experiencing remarkable growth owing to its user-friendly, cost-effective, and scalable nature. Organizations are increasingly adopting SaaS solutions as they offer access to a wide range of software applications without the need for complex installations or infrastructure management. This convenience is driving the demand for SaaS-based services across variindustries, enabling businesses to streamline their operations, reduce IT overhead, and quickly adapt to changing market dynamics. The growth of SaaS reflects the broader trend of businesses embracing cloud services for increased agility and efficiency.
Based on deployment models, the cloud professional services market is divided into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud . The Hybrid Cloud segment is witnessing significant growth due to its ability to offer a flexible and balanced approach to cloud computing. Organizations increasingly seek to combine the benefits of both public and private clouds, optimizing cost-efficiency, scalability, and data security. Hybrid cloud deployments enable businesses to host sensitive or critical workloads in a private environment while leveraging the scalability and cost-effectiveness of the public cloud for less-sensitive applications. This versatility and adaptability make the Hybrid Cloud deployment model a rapidly growing choice in the cloud professional service market as companies strive to find the optimal balance between security and scalability in their cloud strategies.
Based on enterprise size, the cloud professional services market is categorized into Small, Medium, and Large. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) segment is undergoing notable growth in the cloud professional service market. SMEs are increasingly recognizing the advantages of cloud technology, including cost-efficiency, scalability, and accessibility to advanced IT solutions. Cloud services enable SMEs to compete on a level playing field with larger enterprises by eliminating the need for substantial upfront investments in infrastructure and IT personnel.
By industry vertical, the cloud professional service market is divided into BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Others. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to improve patient care, enhance data security, and streamline operations. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA in the United States, are driving healthcare organizations to seek specialized healthcare cloud professional services to ensure compliance while harnessing the benefits of cloud technology. These factors collectively contribute to the significant growth observed in the healthcare sector within the cloud professional service market.
Geography, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the cloud professional service market owing to its advanced IT infrastructure, widespread adoption of cloud technologies, and a high concentration of tech-savvy enterprises. North American organizations have been early adopters of cloud solutions to gain a competitive edge, enhance productivity, and achieve cost savings. Additionally, the region's stringent data privacy and security regulations drive the demand for professional services to ensure compliance. The continued digital transformation across variindustries and the robust presence of cloud service providers contribute to North America's dominance in the cloud professional service market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cloud professional service market that have been covered include CiSystems, Inc., Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos SE, Microsoft, Dell Inc., Infosys Limited, VMware, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., and Oracle among other significant market players.
The analytical report segments the cloud professional service market as follows:
.BY SERVICES
oSoftware-as-a-Service (SaaS)
oPlatform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
oInfrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
.BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
oPublic Cloud
oPrivate Cloud
oHybrid Cloud
.BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
oSmall
oMedium
oLarge
.BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
oBFSI
oTelecommunication
oHealthcare
oGovernment
oMedia and Entertainment
oManufacturing
oOthers
.BY GEOGRAPHY
oNorth America
.USA
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.Germany
.France
.United Kingdom
.Italy
.Spain
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.UAE
.Saudi Arabia
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.Japan
.South Korea
.India
.Thailand
.Taiwan
.Indonesia
.Others
Companies Profiled
.CiSystems, Inc.
.Accenture
.Amazon Web Services, Inc.
.Atos SE
.Microsoft
.Dell Inc.
.Infosys Limited
.VMware, Inc.
.Rackspace US, Inc.
.Oracle
. *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
.Cloud Security Market:
.Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market:
.Cloud Managed Services Market:
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107045386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.