Vietnam Airlines inks USD7.8B Boeing deal as Biden strengthens bilateral ties in Hanoi

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Vietnam Airlines has sealed a substantial USD7.8 billion agreement with Boeing, according to a statement from the White House on Monday. This announcement coincided with President Joe Biden's meeting with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his visit to Hanoi. The deal was described as a "landmark deal" in the press release, underlining its strategic importance in fostering economic cooperation between the two nations.



The statement went on to highlight the far-reaching impact of the agreement, emphasizing that it is expected to generate job opportunities for more than 30,000 individuals in the United States. This job creation component underscores the collaborative nature of international trade agreements, with both Vietnam and the United States benefiting from such a substantial partnership.



Beyond the aviation deal, President Biden's visit to Vietnam has taken on added significance as it coincided with the elevation of bilateral relations between Washington and Hanoi. The two nations upgraded their ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" on the previous day, following Leader Biden's meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party. This gesture solidifies the strengthening of diplomatic and economic relations between the United States and Vietnam and reflects the broader geopolitical dynamics in the Southeast Asian region.

