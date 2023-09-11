Turkey's unemployment rate declines to 9.4 percent in July

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Turkey's statistical authority, TurkStat, revealed that the country's unemployment rate decreased to 9.4 percent in July. This marks a positive trend, as the rate was slightly higher at 9.6 percent in the previous month and even higher at 10.2 percent in June 2022.



According to the TurkStat data, the number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and over saw a significant drop of 38,000 on a monthly basis, reaching a total of 3.29 million. This decrease in the number of jobless citizens contributed to the overall decline in the unemployment rate.



A notable gender disparity in unemployment rates was observed, with 7.6 percent for men and a higher 12.9 percent for women. This gender gap highlights the need for targeted policies to address female unemployment and promote gender equality in the labor market.



On a positive note, the employment figure showed improvement, with a 0.5 percentage point increase, reaching 48.4 percent in July. This upward trend signifies that more individuals found employment opportunities during this period. The total number of employed individuals rose to 31.67 million, marking an increase of 318,000 compared to the previous month.



These statistics suggest that Turkey's labor market is gradually recovering, with a declining unemployment rate and an increasing number of people gaining employment. However, the gender disparity in unemployment remains a challenge that policymakers need to address to ensure a more inclusive and equitable workforce.

