Morocco accepts aid Offers from international allies after 7.8-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) Following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake late Friday, Morocco has declared it has accepted aid offers from Spain, Britain, Qatar, as well as the United Arab Emirates.



The Interior Ministry of Morocco stated in an official statement on Sunday that Morocco has accepted proposals from the other three countries to send teams to assist with search and rescue.



The statement said that the authorities carefully evaluated the demands, taking into account the potential effects of coordination lapses in such circumstances after the disaster."



According to the statement, rescue squads arrived in the nation on Sunday to collaborate with Moroccan teams. It was also highlighted that offers of assistance from other friendly nations could be welcomed, depending on probable field needs.



It also conveyed Morocco's appreciation for the efforts made by other nations.



In accordance with the Interior Ministry, a magnitude-7 earthquake that hit Morocco late Friday left no fewer than 2,122 persons dead and 2,421 injured.



as stated by Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the earthquake was the strongest to strike the nation of North Africa in the previous century.

