In Southern Ukraine, 256.5 Sq Km Already Liberated

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Over the past week, 4.8 sq. km of territory in the Tavria direction was liberated (this is the south, including part of Donetsk region). In total, the Tavria Operational Grouping freed 256.5 sq. km," the deputy defense minister wrote.

She noted that offensive is ongoing in the Melitopol direction. In particular, the Ukrainian forces are seeing success south of the village of Robotyne and west of the village of Verbove.

Maliar also reported that the enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, continuing to shell the positions of the Ukrainian military and civilian objects in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, while actively employing Lancet loitering munitions.

At the same time, fighting continues in the Kupiansk direction. Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area, Kharkiv region. The Russians keep regrouping their troops in the Lyman direction and running fruitless offensive stunts in the area of Berestove, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske and Novoyehorivka areas, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to hamper Ukraine's advance. According to Maliar, for this purpose, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

"Over the past week, 2 sq.km were liberated in the Bakhmut direction," the deputy minister of defense emphasized.

In the Avdiyivka and Marinka directions, the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting offensive operations with the aim of establishing complete control over the Marinka settlement and besieging the Avdiivka settlement in Donetsk region. Maliar emphasized that the Ukrainian soldiers "do not allow the enemy to put their plans into life."

The deputy minister added that the enemy was undertaking fruitless offensive attempts in the districts of Keramik, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Prechystivka of Donetsk region.

"As a result of the assault, the Defense Forces occupied a part of Opytne and have partial success in the Novomaiorske district. However, the situation is very volatile. Fighting is ongoing and there is a possibility of a change in positions and the overall situation," she emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past week, the Ukrainian military liberated 1.5 square kilometers in the south.