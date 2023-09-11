Russia Unlikely Able To Provide Missiles For Iskander Systems On Border With Ukraine - Ignat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is unlikely to be able to provide 46 launchers of the Iskander tactical missile system on the border with Ukraine with enough missiles.
Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.
"The calculations made by Ukrainian intelligence show that Russia will most likely not be able to provide all Iskander systems with a sufficient number of missiles," Ignat said.
According to him, this is also evidenced by the fact that Russia has asked some friendly countries for help.
As reported, the Russian Federation has deployed 46 launchers of the Iskander tactical missile system along the state border of Ukraine, which are used to strike our country with both ballistic missiles and R-500 cruise missiles, also known as Iskander-K.
