Russians Trying To Improve Logistics - Locomotives Launched In Port Of Mariupol

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a video from the port, Ukrinform reported.

"Diesel locomotives have been launched in the port. Unfortunately, this is another sign that in the coming months they may start working at a level that is sufficient to solve military logistics issues. It is not for nothing that helicopters have been especially active over the past week... taking off and landing in the port," Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.