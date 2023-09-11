Ukrainian Armed Forces Sink Six Enemy Boats In Kherson Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six Russian boats that tried to maneuver among the islands on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region to gain a foothold.
Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reported.
She added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to destroy Russian personnel and equipment from which they are trying to shell the right bank of the Kherson region.
Read also: Invaders shell Kherson region 57 times in 24 hours, injuring two people
As reported, Ukrainian naval aviation destroyed a Russian Tuna boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
