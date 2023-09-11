Us To Never Forget Azerbaijan's Support During September 11 Tragedy - Embassy

"Today our Embassy, led by Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara, marked the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and remembered those who lost their lives. We will never forget how Azerbaijan stood with the United States during this tragic time," the embassy wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the al-Qaeda terrorist group against theon September 11, 2001.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured up to 25,000.