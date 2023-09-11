Us To Never Forget Azerbaijan's Support During September 11 Tragedy - Embassy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. TheEmbassy
in Azerbaijan paid tribute to the victims of the September 11
terrorist attacks, Trend reports.
"Today our Embassy, led by Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara,
marked the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and remembered those who
lost their lives. We will never forget how Azerbaijan stood with
the United States during this tragic time," the embassy wrote on
its page on X (Twitter).
The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four
coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the al-Qaeda
terrorist group against theon September 11, 2001.
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured up to
25,000.
