Moi: Morocco Earthquake Casualties 2,497 Deaths, 2,476 Injuries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan Interior Ministry announced on Monday that the tally of deaths and injuries from Saturday's devastating earthquake had reached 2,497 and 2,476 respectively.
Al-Haouz province had the largest number of deaths with 1,452 followed by Taroudant 764, Chichaoua 202, Ouarzazate 41, and Marrakesh 18.
The Ministry added that rescue operations continue to salvage the bodies of the deceased and help those trapped in the rubbles.
A 7-magnitude earthquake jolted Moroon Saturday, causing major destruction to infrastructure and terrifying the population. (end)
