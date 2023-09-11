Limaca Medical Receives Fda 510(K) Clearance For Its Breakthrough Precision Gitm Endoscopic Biopsy Device

Limaca Medical's Precision GITM Endoscopic Biopsy Device with motorized, automated rotational cutting needle for high-quality tissue acquisition.

Precision GITM obtains biopsies for definitive diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and other life-threatening GI cancers more quickly and less traumatically than current products. The automated device is designed to provide for more efficient and effective diagnosis of GI cancers by yielding significantly superior quality and quantity of diagnostically relevant biopsy tissue.

Limaca's First-In-Human EUS-Biopsy cases in suspect pancreatic cancer patients was published by iGIE, on 26 April 2023.

"While all existing endoscopic ultrasound fine needle biopsy (EUS-FNB) devices require manual hand operation, Precision GITM features a unique motorized, automated rotational cutting needle for successful, safe, and high-quality tissue acquisition. Today's endoscopic biopsy devices have limitations in consistently obtaining quality tissue with sufficient quantity, which can result in sample tissue fragmentation, inadequate tissue amount, and blood contamination," commented

Prof. Iyad Khamaysi, MD, Director of the Invasive Endoscopy Unit at the Rambam Health Care Campus.



Assaf Klein, Limaca CEO , commented, "Our first series of patients have demonstrated that Precision GITM enables obtaining contiguintact core tissue samples adequate for definitive diagnoses of pancreatic lesions. The clean, non-contaminated tissue samples provide a high percentage of tumor content, with less blood and extranefluids. FDA clearance allowsto bring Precision GITM to market to fulfill our mission to always achieve precise, efficient, and definitive biopsy samples."

Carl Rickenbaugh, Limaca Vice Chair, added, "We are pleased with FDA's clearance of Precision GITM, following our FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. We are dedicated to our mission to provide a far better endoscopic biopsy experience for the endoscopist and patient, with the goal of achieving faster, more efficient biopsy yield with highly consistent results. We look forward to soon bringing Precision GITM to patients in the US."

About Limaca Medical

Limaca Medical Ltd is a privately held company dedicated to improving endoscopic biopsy results for patients facing potentially life-threatening gastroenterology and pulmonary cancers. Limaca's experienced team of engineers, clinicians, and business professionals have track records of innovating, developing, and commercializing specialized medical devices.

