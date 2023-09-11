Emcore Introduces New Tac-440 Mems Inertial Measurement Unit

The breakthrough performance of the TAC-440 IMU is based on EMCORE's proven quartz MEMS inertial sensor technology. EMCORE's quartz technology enables repeatable, high-volume production of precisely machined sensor structures combined with the inherent large signal output and thermal stability of quartz materials. The TAC-440 features 1°/hour gyro bias and 1 mg accelerometer bias stability with very low 0.05°/√hour Angle Random Walk (ARW) over a wide temperature range. It delivers outstanding performance over temperature, shock, and vibration environments with a Velocity Random Walk (VRW) rating of 32 μg/√Hz (τ=-1/2).

The TAC-440 IMU is designed for demanding, mission-critical, rugged environments in a wide variety of defense, commercial, industrial, and marine applications. The solid-state quartz sensors and hermetically sealed IMU construction provide reliable MTBF and storage life. ContinuBuilt-in Test (BIT), configurable communications protocols, electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection make the TAC-440 IMU easy to use in a wide range of higher-order integrated system applications.

“We are excited to announce the introduction of the TAC-440 as a critical addition to our IMU product suite,” said Matthew Vargas, EMCORE's Vice President of Sales.“We feel it fills an important role in extreme shock and vibe conditions providing a more compact yet equally performing complement to our highly successful SDI500 IMU, and we anticipate successful qualification supporting key customer's program needs.”

The TAC-440 supports four data message synchronization methods with either input synchronization pulse capability or an output time of validity capability. The user can choose whether the synchronization pulse is internally generated and output as a Time of Validity (TOV) of the output data or whether the TAC-440 software will identify the synchronization pulse input and synchronize the output data to the input pulse.

We would welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how the TAC-440 IMU can be the solution for your guidance, navigation, and control requirements. For further discussion on specifications and availability, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail ; or visiton the web: .