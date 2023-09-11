Nauticus Robotics And Mma Offshore Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Deploy Aquanauts Into Asia-Pacific

The MOU focuses on developing an integrated service offering to provide more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly maintenance of subsea infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region and provides a pathway to integrate Nauticus' services into MMA Offshore's offerings.

Aquanaut's machine intelligence and supervised autonomy capabilities enable the use of smaller service vessels previously not utilized for IMR. MMA own and operate such vessels. By combining capabilities Nautiand MMA can offer a more economical solution compared to conventional methods.

The partnership with MMA Offshore is yet another milestone to bolster Nauticus' strategic global presence and follows the recent announcement to deploy its autonomrobot, Aquanaut, in Brazil to service Petrobras assets. Earlier in the year, Nautihad initiated its international expansion with the announcement of opening operating bases in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland.

“This MOU is just one in a series of strategic moves we are making to disrupt autonomsubsea robotics and solidify our place as the industry leader in the field,” said NicolRadford, founder and CEO of Nauticus.“Aligning with an established industry player, such as MMA Offshore, in multiple offshore markets provides a significant opportunity for Nautito continue expanding its reach and international customer base.”

“MMA is excited to have entered into this exclusive partnership with NautiRobotics and looks forward to being able to integrate their leading autonomrobotic and AI software technology into its subsea services,” said Tom Radic, Executive General Manager Subsea at MMA Offshore.“This partnership will ensure our clients have access to the latest autonomand machine learning technology to help meet their subsea requirements.”

About Nauti

NautiRobotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomrobots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean economies. Nauticus' robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nautiprovides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

