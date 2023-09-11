Growing Demand For Lightweight Vehicles Fuels Specialty Polymers Adoption In 2023

An increase in house sales and new project launches have led to a rise in the demand for coatings, sealants, and construction chemicals. The increasing demand for healthcare, electrical, and electronics is leading the market recovery over the last two years.

Key Highlights

The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing applications in the construction and electronic industries, the commercialization of lightweight polymers for automotive and aerospace applications, and the growing availability of feedstock derived from natural gas and crude oil processing.

Fluctuating operational costs to derive feedstock and technological obsolescence due to constantly changing end-user needs are expected to hinder the market's growth.

Emerging specialty polymer technologies in variindustrial applications and prolific commercialization of engineered polymer and specialty film products are likely to act as opportunities for the market studied over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This dominance of Asia-Pacific is attributed to the high demand in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Specialty Polymers Market Trends

Automotive and Transportation Industry to Dominate the Market

Owing to their suitable properties, such as excellent thermal resistance, wear resistance, ease of processing and designing, and fatigue endurance, specialty polymers are extensively used in the automotive and transportation industries.

These materials are reliable and safe for vehicles due to their exceptional thermal resistance. They provide sophisticated aesthetic appeal to cars at competitive prices.

With the rise in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars, polymers use increased in automotive parts to replace heavy metals to reduce weight. It is estimated that every 10% reduction in vehicle weight results in a 5-7% reduction in fuel usage.

As specialty polymers play a crucial role in automobile manufacturing, the demand for these materials is increasing with the rising sales of vehicles worldwide.

The automotive polymer composite industry indirectly fosters economic activity throughout a vehicle's supply chain and through the payrolls paid by the industry and consumers. The light vehicle industry is an essential customer for varispecialty polymers, and significant competition exists, especially with aluminum and steel.

Thus, with the rise in the number of polymers used during automobile manufacturing and the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, specialty polymers usage is expected to increase in the automotive and transportation sector.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth in the specialty polymers market over the forecast period. The expanding automotive and electrical industries in China and India, combined with infrastructural development, are expected to drive the specialty polymers market in the region. Moreover, economic growth and increasing per capita income are some of the significant factors triggering the growth of the specialty polymers market in Asia-Pacific.

China is one of the emerging economies witnessing healthy economic growth. Its government's policies have been in line with the proposed objectives to implement economic reforms, tensuring the healthy development of the country during the forecast period.

China is mainly focusing on increasing the production and sales of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the government planned to increase electric vehicle (EVs) production to 2 million a year by 2020 and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved, is expected to increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of the total new car production in China by 2025.

Specialty polymer contributes to improving design flexibility and innovation. These versatile solutions offer a range of beneficial properties to enable miniaturization and reliable performance in electronic devices.

According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), with the advance of digitalization boosting demand and expanding exports, global production by Japanese electronics and IT companies grew by 8% year on year in 2021 to JPY 37,300 billion (~USD 285.39 billion). This growth in the electronics segment will enhance the demand for the ethylbenzene market in the coming years.

Specialty Polymers Market Competitor Analysis

The speciality polymers market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market (in no particular order) include 3M, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, and Solvay, among others.

