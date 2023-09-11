C-Arms Market Poised To Exceed Us$ 2.4 Billion By 2027, Demonstrating A Robust Cagr Of 3.4%| Tmr Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide C-arms market is expected to thrive, with a projected CAGR of 3.4% spanning from 2019 to 2027. According to the research study by Transparency Market Research , the market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 2.4 billion by 2027. By the year 2023, the C-arms market is anticipated to conclude at approximately US$ 2.1 billion.

Increasing number of minimally-invasive interventional procedures such as angiography, angioplasty, and electrical cardioversion. These procedures require the use of a medical C-arm that can help clinicians track the procedure in real time, driving the market demand. The aging population is more susceptible to chronic conditions and age-related diseases, often requiring surgical interventions. C-arms are essential for guiding surgeons in diagnosing and treating conditions, such as orthopedic problems, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, which are more prevalent among the elderly. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, including joint replacements, spinal procedures, and fracture management, has witnessed substantial growth. C-arms are indispensable for intraoperative imaging, ensuring proper placement of implants and accurate alignment, tcontributing to the growth of the market. Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) - “ Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth ” Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.4% Forecast Period 2019-2027 No. of Pages 259 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Technology, Detector, End User, Application Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Eurocolums.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., and DMS Imaging. GE Healthcare

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



As of 2022, the coffee servers market was valued at US$ 2.0 billion

By technology, the 2D imaging technology segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the mobile C-arm segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period Based on end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in hospitals settings.

C-arms Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The global X-ray sector is responding positively to the new and improved C-arm systems or machines, with an increase in the uptake of technologically advanced C-arms.

The trend toward point-of-care imaging, where imaging is performed directly at the patient's bedside, has driven the demand for mobile C-arms.

Continuadvancements in imaging technology have improved the capabilities of C-arms, leading to better image quality, higher resolution, and real-time imaging. These enhancements aid in precise diagnosis, treatment, and surgical planning, further boosting the demand for C-arms.

The increasing technological advances and innovations, such as flat-panel detectors, digital imaging, 3D reconstruction, and dose reduction features, have improved the overall performance and safety of C-arms. These advancements attract healthcare providers looking to invest in state-of-the-art equipment.

Unlock Insights and Make Informed Decisions – Purchase Our Research Report :

C-arms Market- Regional Analysis

North America, is one of the largest markets for C-arms. Factors driving the market in this region include a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, a significant number of medical facilities, and a demand for advanced imaging technologies. The market is characterized by a strong presence of leading manufacturers.

The rapidly growing healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large patient population contribute to the growth of the C-arms market in Asia Pacific. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and interventional procedures, and increased healthcare spending in China and India drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global C-arms market is consolidated, with the presence of a small number of large players in the international markets and a few small players in regional markets. The top four to five players hold the majority share of the global C-arms market. Prominent players operating in the global C-arms market include



ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Eurocolums.r.l.

Shimadzu Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc. DMS Imaging



Key Developments in the C-arm market

Siemens Healthineers introduced the Artis icono family of C-arms, designed for interventional imaging. These systems incorporate advanced technologies, such as intelligent image processing and dose reduction features, to enhance image quality while minimizing radiation exposure.

GE Healthcare has been focusing on innovation in C-arm technology, particularly in the field of mobile surgery. They have developed systems that offer improved mobility and ease of use for surgeons, helping to optimize workflow in the operating room.

Philips Healthcare launched the Zenition family of mobile C-arms, designed for a wide range of surgical and interventional procedures. These systems aim to provide high image quality, ease of use, and efficient workflows.



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at :

C-arms Market – Key segments

Product



Fixed C-arms

Mobile C-arms

Full-size Mobile C-arms Mini C-arms

Technology



2D Imaging

Technology 3D Imaging Technology



Detector



Image Intensifier Flat Panel Detector

End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Application



Ortho/trauma/spine Surgeries

Vascular Surgeries

Cardiac Surgeries

Urologic Procedures

Gastroenterology Other Surgeries

Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read More Related Reports:

Delving into the Dynamics of the Smart Hospitals Market : Charting the Journey from 2022 to 2030

Navigating the Trajectory of the Hypodermic Needles Market from 2021 to 2031 | Analyzing Industry Ownership Trends and Growth Patterns

Exploring the Mechanical Ventilators Market's Demand : An Expedition through Trends, Scope, and Growth-Driving Factors

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in varimarkets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in varisegments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and varitools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorprimary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

– Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website :

Blog :

Email:





Tags C-arms Market Share C-arms Market Trends C-arms Market Growth C-arms Industry Forecast C-arms for Orthopedics Mobile C-arms