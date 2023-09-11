Rising Geriatric Population And Dental Health Awareness Propel Dental Crowns And Bridges Market To 2028

For instance, as per the study published in June 2021, there was a noticeable decrease in emergency presentations to the dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery emergency services at Mainz University Hospital during the partial lockdown period, down to 39%. However, the market has been recovering well over the last two years since the restrictions were lifted. The dental crowns and bridges market is expected to show stable growth during the forecast period.d

The development of 3D imaging and CAD/CAM technologies, as well as the rise in demand for oral health care, preventive dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry, all have an impact on the growth of the market under study.

One of the most common dental procedures is root canal treatment. In children and the elderly, dental crowns and bridges are most common, as it is a painless procedure and does not require multiple sittings as compared to root canal treatments.

For instance, according to the World Population Prospect, the population aged 65 and over in Sub-Saharan Africa is predicted to be 3.0% in 2022 and projected to reach 3.3% by 2030; in Northern Africa and Western Asia, it is predicted to be 5.5% in 2022 and projected to reach 7.0% by 2030; in Central and Southern Asia, it is estimated to be 6.4% in 2022 and projected to reach 8.1% by 2030; and in Europe and Northern America, it is estimated to be 18.7% in 2022 and projected to reach 22.0% by 2030.

The geriatric population is more susceptible to dental diseases and is most likely to undergo a dental procedure wherein dental crowns and bridges are used. Also, according to the Commonwealth of Australia, for 2021, 1 in 25 people (aged 15 and over) will have no natural teeth left. Hence, with the rising geriatric population worldwide, the dental crown and bridge market is expected to increase.

Furthermore, according to a research article published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in November 2021, a total of 15,731 Australians aged 15 or older were interviewed, of whom 5022 dentate participants were orally examined. Results showed that nearly one-third of Australian adults had at least one tooth surface with untreated dental caries.

Almost 29% of adults presented with gingivitis, while the overall prevalence of periodontitis was 30.1%. Overall, 4% of individuals were edentulous, and 4.4 teeth were lost due to pathology per adult. So, people with lower incomes tend to have worse oral health, which is likely to drive market growth.

Variawareness initiatives at the global level motivate people to undergo dental treatment and routine dental checkups. For instance, the World Dental Federation (WDF) celebrates World Oral Health Day on March 20 every year.

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Trends

Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal (PFM) Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Market Over the Forecast Period

Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) dental crowns have been a solution to restoring a damaged tooth's look and function for a very long time now.

Many metal dental crowns are now coming to market because metal crowns are exceptionally strong. They can be made from stainless steel, gold, or a variety of metal alloys. But a common alternative to metal crowns is a crown made by fusing porcelain with metal. With these PFM dental crowns, patients have the advantage of the strength of metals, and the porcelain overlay can give a natural color that can match the original color of the teeth.

These advantages are boosting the market demand for porcelain-fused-to-metal crowns. Porcelain-fused-to-metal crowns generally last 10 to 15 years, which is a little longer than porcelain crowns. Metal reinforcement of the porcelain crown makes it ideal for people who clench, grind, or suffer bruxism.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share Over The Forecast Period.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the dental crowns and bridges market due to an increase in demand for oral healthcare and preventive and cosmetic dentistry, and the presence of major players in the region.

According to an article published in the Journal of American Dental Association in April 2022, on the basis of a weighted sample representative of 193.5 million adults, the prevalence of untreated caries was found to be 21.3%. Coronal and root caries had a specific prevalence of 17.9% and 10.1%, respectively in 2021.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Dentsply Sirona

3M Company

Nobel Biocare Services AG

ZimVie Inc.

IvoclarVivadent

Straumann

Avinent Implant System S.L.U.

CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Bicon LLC

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Dental Crowns And Bridges Prevalence Of Malocclusion In Percentage By Region 2021