Bitget Introduces Comprehensive Learning Series For Crypto Security Education







In addition to bolstering users' security knowledge, Bitget is committed to ensuring the highest standards of transparency and asset protection. Bitget released its Protection Fund Valuation Report in August 2023, showing that the fund's value has consistently exceeded US$300 million since November. In August, its worth peaked at US357 million, representing the highest level attained that month.

Launched in August 2022, Bitget's Protection Fun stands as a pioneering testament to safeguarding users' crypto assets, reflecting the platform's commitment to user protection and financial security. The fund's inception commenced with a US$200 million value and was raised to over US$300 million in November 2022 , encompassing a diversified portfolio of high-liquidity cryptocurrencies, including BT , USD , and USD . The Protection Fund is wholly self-funded, affording a high degree of operational flexibility and autonomy. This approach enables swift and efficient asset coverage without external red tape or policy adjustments. To further increase its stability and liquidity against external events.

Gracy Chen, Bitget's Managing Director said , "As adoption accelerates worldwide, it's crucial that individuals understand how to protect themselves online and transact cryptocurrencies securely. We hope this program empowers people with the knowledge to stay one step ahead of threats and enjoy the full benefits of the crypto economy with confidence."

"The Learning Series, Protection Fund and PoR initiatives demonstrate Bitget's dual approach of educating users on security best practices, while also implementing rigid financial controls and verification of asset reserves. By empowering individuals and instituting robust safeguards, Bitget aims to provide the most secure and trustworthy platform for navigating the evolving cryptocurrency landscape," Gracy added.

To learn more about this Learning Series, please find it her .



