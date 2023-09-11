Industrial Production Index Down 3.59% In 7 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Industrial Production Index witnessed a decline of 3.59% during the first seven months of 2023, settling at 91.85 points, in contrast to the 96.41 points recorded during the same timeframe in 2022.
On Monday, the Department of Statistics published its monthly report highlighting the factors contributing to this decline.
The manufacturing industries production saw a decrease of 4.54%. Contrarily, there was a surge of 2.60% in the extractive industries sector's production quantities, accompanied by a 1.95% rise in electricity production quantities.
Furthermore, a comparison of the index in July 2023 to its counterpart in July 2022 revealed a 4.74% decline, from 96.41 points to 91.85. This reduction in July's index can be attributed to a 5.87% drop in the manufacturing sector production and a 5.51% fall in the extractive industries sector.
Conversely, electricity production experienced a significant increase of 15.29% during this period.
