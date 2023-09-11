Unprecedented August Heat Wave In Jordan Breaks Century-Old Records

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has documented what they classify as an unprecedented heatwave this past August.
Comprehensive data analysis, compared against the archives within the Jordanian Climate Bank, points to the recent August heatwave as the most extended in recorded history.
JMD Director Raed Al Khattab shed light on the findings in a formal announcement. He noted that while the Kingdom commenced August under standard summer conditions, there was a pronounced shift between the 12th and 24th.
This change was attributed to the region coming under the influence of the Indian seasonal temperature depression, bringing with it a notably hot air mass.
The intensity of this heatwave was such that ten of the department's weather monitoring stations set new records for maximum temperatures.
At Amman Civil Airport, the average maximum temperature for the month was recorded at 35.6 C, surpassing the general monthly average by 2.7 C.
Moreover, a peak temperature of 43.7 C on August 14 at the same location marked the highest in a century.
Further data from across the Kingdom highlighted the Baqoura station recording a searing 47.6 C on August 13. Conversely, the Shobak station reported the coolest minimum for the month at 10.4 C.
These climatic revelations underline the evolving weather patterns in Jordan and accentuate the importance of advanced monitoring and strategic preparedness.
MENAFN11092023000117011021ID1107045250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.