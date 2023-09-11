Jordan, Iraq Ink Deal To Up Flow Of Goods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iraqi Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC) to increase the flow of goods and reduce obstacles to intra-trade, achieving common benefits for both countries.
The memorandum stipulates cementing technical and scientific cooperation and the exchange of information, expertise and training in the field of specifications, standards and conformity assessment in a way that serves the interests of the two countries.
It also includes taking the necessary measures for mutual recognition of calibration certificates and metrological marks, and cooperation in the field of inter-comparison of tests, laboratory examinations, calibration, and dispute resolution.
The two parties will also work to coordinate the positions of the two countries in regional and international forums.
Director General of the JSMO Abeer Zuhair said that the signing of the memorandum comes as a continuation of the great efforts made by Jordan and Iraq to reach economic integration and bilateral cooperation.
For his part, the head of the COSQC Hussein Ali Dawoud said that harmonizing specifications and mutual recognition of conformity certificates would work to improve the quality of industry in both countries.
