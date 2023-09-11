Memorandum Signed To Bolster Immigrant Health Services In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordanian National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration took a significant step forward on Monday.
The two entities have jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to enhance public health systems and the provision of healthcare services to migrants.
This initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals and the principle of offering universal and equal healthcare access.
As highlighted in the Center's Monday statement, the MoU outlines a mutual commitment to fortify collaboration, engage in joint research, deliberate on health strategies, and develop innovative solutions in health and migration domains.
A significant emphasis is on initiating projects that address public health emergencies and fortify communicable disease monitoring systems.
Muhammad Yahya, the interim chief of the JCDC, emphasized the MoU as a testament to the center's relentless endeavors in advancing public health.
He remarked, "Our collaboration with the International Organization for Migration is an affirmation of our progressive strides towards establishing a robust foundation for a healthier and secure future for our country."
Echoing this sentiment, Tajma Kurt, the chief of the International Organization for Migration's Jordan mission, accentuated the organization's commitment to fostering safe and structured migration.
She shed light on the memorandum's central aim, which is to capacitate health professionals in delivering potent healthcare services, benefiting both migrants and the resident population.
MENAFN11092023000117011021ID1107045248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.