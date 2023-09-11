Jordan Offers Condolences To Libya Over Victims Of Deadly Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan has expressed its heartfelt condolences to Libya over the victims of the floods that swept through Derna city, killing several people and injuring many others.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement Monday expressing the Kingdom's solidarity with Libya and offering its condolences to the victims' families and wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.
