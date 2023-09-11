Dubai Sports Council Meets With Global Football Academies To Boost Talents Scouting

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) convened a meeting with the most prominent global football academies in Dubai to boost the scouting of sports talents within the presence of working teams & coaches from the best global football schools.

The meeting dealt with the“Sport Talents Scouting Policy”, which was held as part of Dubai's plan 2033, aiming to scout & attract talents in varistrategic sectors and create appropriate environment to place among the best countries in the field of global talents competitiveness indicators.



The meeting took place at DSC's premises under title“National Initiative & Global Partnership”, in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. in DSC / Officials of the international academies in Dubai; these are: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Greek Olympiacos and LaLiga.



H.E. Saeed Hareb welcomed the international academies' official persons, who attended the meeting, and thanked them toward their remarkable efforts to boost players' level.

He stated:“We confirm that Dubai is one of the top world cities in scouting & developing talents in all fields. Our wise leadership has issued an integrated policy to attain this goal. In DSC, we work according to this policy to scout & develop sports talents and create future champions in the varisports, who are raised on scientific bases and under supervision of specialized staff & well-planed strategies”.



He added:“The great population diversity in Dubai and the increase of the awareness level with the importance of the exercise of sport, besides the facilities awarded to academies & investors in the sports field are all considered as eminent factors that makeconfident that we will have huge numbers of talents in the future. The sta& success of these academies will become a source for the scouting & attracting of talents from overseas who endeavor to benefit from the ideal atmospheres and the great available abilities, based on our wise leadership's vision & strategic plans”.



H.E. Saeed Hareb confirmed the vital role of these academies to support DSC's plans to develop sports talents & create an efficient partnership with Dubai clubs in order to attract talents & enhance technical staff's level through practical experiences & sports competitions. DSC endeavors to organize several programs to attain this goal; top of which is Dubai Open Football Academies Championship in addition to international competitions taking place in Dubai. He called international academies to intensify participation in DSC's championships including the variage groups, besides organization of global conferences & forums to exchange knowledge & experiences in sports management & technical coaching field.





The meeting dealt with the strategy of work during the upcoming period & factors of talents scouting policy, besides formation of specialized teams to achieve the promising goals and to benefit from the sports facilities which are designed as per the best world standards. The academies also reviewed the sports talents programs and ways of dealing with elite players in each academy. The meeting discussed the factors of DSC's executive plan, particularly with regards to the talents scouting criteria as per international standards and specialized training programs, in addition to the organization of local & international tournaments under supervision of the main clubs of these academies / signing of cooperation agreements with Dubai clubs to exchange experiences & arrange common programs to sponsor & develop sports talents aiming to support the concept of partnership between the public & private sectors in the sports scope.



The talents scouting policy aims to rank as one of the best 10 countries in the global competitiveness indicators field, through formulating of an integrated governance framework that ensures the availability of talented and skillful players who are competent enough to support the UAE's ambition & constant efforts to boost its presence in many specialized scientific fields as part of preparations for the upcoming 50 years to empower the knowledge economy besides enhancement of the UAE's staas a favorite destination for global talents.



