Dro Onam Celebration Showcases A Range Of Kerala Traditions, Cultural Performances And Delicious Onasadhya

The DRO Onam celebration was held on Sunday, 10th September, 2023 at Capital School, Al Qusais. The day-long celebration featured a wide array of events including Thaalappoli, Thiruvatira, Chenda Melam, Tug of War, Games for adults, Games for kids, Solo song, Group song, Kids' dance and much more. According to the DRO Family Onam celebration committee,“Hundreds of DRO residents got together to an event that celebrated the cultural heritage of Kerala. The diverse mix of our residents came together to enjoy the traditional flavours of Kerala in true Onam fashion.”

“The event featured the talents of DRO residents. The 'chendamelam' by Karak Chai Music Band, further enhanced the entertainment quotient. The event concluded with a delicisadhya, comprising of over 32 items,

served in the traditional plantain leaf for over 250 people. The event helped to bring in the essence of Kerala's culture and traditions to the heart of the UAE. We are always looking at opportunities that will help to enhance unity and celebration among the diverse culture of people who are residing in our apartment complex. Our Onam celebrations is a reflection of that. The entire community of DRO residents took part in the celebration with full energy and fervor,” added the organizing team



As part of the celebrations numercompetitions were conducted. The highlight of the day was the competition for the 'Best dressed couple'. There were a good number of participants in traditional as well as modern dresses. After a tough competition, the Best Onam Attire couple award was won by Mr. Vishi & Mrs. Nishi. Winners of the other competitions were also given attractive prizes.